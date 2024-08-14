A member of the North Queensland Cowboys 2015 premiership-winning Grand Final team, veteran Jason Taumalolo has reportedly rejected interest from another team.

The only forward to win the Dally M medal in the 21st century, Taumalolo has been the subject of constant growing speculation regarding his future.

His past few seasons have been plagued by injury, and he hasn't looked like the irresistible force and wrecking ball that he once was in his prime.

However, the New Zealand and Tongan international wants to remain a one-club player at the Cowboys and will see out the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of the 2027 NRL season - $950,000 per season.

Per reports from News Corp, Taumalolo has rejected a potential move to Super League outfit Catalans Dragons which would have seen him leave the Cowboys and the NRL.

Having rejected the Catalans Dragons - who have signed Luke Keary for next season - the overseas club then secured the services of Dolphins and NSW Blues representative front-rower Tevita Pangai Junior on a one-year contract, beginning next season.

Although Taumalolo rejected interest from another rugby league team, his management confirmed to the publication that a cross-code switch to Japanese rugby union was an option, and they have already inquired about his availability.

“There was some interest in Jase,” said his agent Chris Orr of Pacific Sports Management.

“He had some options to go to the English Super League or Japanese rugby and we had some preliminary talks with a number of clubs.

“But Jason wants to stay loyal to the Cowboys. We had a meeting with the Cowboys recently and there's no issues there at all. Jase loves the club.

"He has captained the side and he has set himself a goal to finish his career as a one-club legend who hopefully becomes the first player to reach 300 games for the Cowboys.”