On the eve of Paul Green‘s second Origin selection, reports by The Courier Mail are suggesting North Queensland forward Francis Molo and New Zealand Warriors fullback Reece Walsh will make their debuts for the Maroons in Origin II.

Green is set to be forced into making a number of changes from the side that fell to the Blues 50-6 in Townsville in Origin I given several injury concerns and an overall lacklustre showing in the series opener.

Walsh has shot into contention to make his maiden Maroons match following Kalyn Ponga‘s persistent injury setbacks and AJ Brimson’s poor Origin I performance.

While it is unsure whether Walsh will be handed a place in the No.1 or off the pine, The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel reports the former Broncos neophyte will run out for the Maroons at Suncorp Stadium.

EXCLUSIVE: Qld BOLTERS for Origin 2.

Only @cmail_sport has the FULL team.

Reece Walsh to DEBUT at fullback

Frank Molo to DEBUT off the bench

McCullough and Ben Hunt are back

David Fifita has been DROPPED to the bench

Xavier Coates AXED. https://t.co/bljlgGYvGT — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) June 20, 2021

Joining him in reportedly making their representative debuts on Sunday is Cowboys prop Molo.

The North Queensland forward played a total of 44 matches under Green during their time together in Townsville.

It is understood per Badel’s report that Maroons forward David Fifita will be dropped to the interchange, while Broncos flyer Xavier Coates won’t be named for Green’s must-win game.

Molo has played 13 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and has shown great promise under Todd Payten this season.

Dragons duo Ben Hunt and Andrew McCullough are also reportedly in the frame for selection for game two.