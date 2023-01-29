While only four premiership-winning Cowboys remain in the NRL, a retired duo are lacing up the boots to take part in the International Legends of League match next month.

The match, played in the Indigenous community of Woorabinda, will see over 3,500 NRL games worth of experience take on the Woorabinda Warriors, the local rugby league side in the small town.

Several former Cowboys will take the field in the form of Noel Goldthorpe and Antonio Kaufusi, and they'll be joined by two member of the Cowboys only Grand Final winning side - Ben Hannant and Antonio Winterstein.

The 38-year-old octodad Hannant retired from the NRL at the backend of the 2016 season, while 34 year-old Winterstein remained with the Cowboys until the end of 2018, hanging up the boots after eight seasons in Townsville.

While 38 and 34 are 'old' in the NRL, they'll feel young amongst the Legends of League squad, headlined by 61 year-old Manly hero, Cliffy Lyons.

The likes of Greg Bird, PJ Marsh and John Hopoate are also named in the experienced squad, many of which popping in the mouthguard for the first time in years, while others have continued onto local league following their NRL retirement.

The clash will take place at Gordon Henry Oval in Woorabinda on February 25th, giving the sides a month to train and gel before the match-up.