The North Queensland Cowboys have expressed concern for their own future if a Papua New Guinean bid wins the 18th NRL licence.

It has emerged in recent times that the NRL could be aiming to bring a side based in Port Moresby, but potentially playing a number of their home games in Cairns, Darwin and other areas as soon as 2027.

That would require an announcement some time in 2025, with the NRL backed for the move by the Australian Federal Government.

The Anthony Albanese-led government are desperate to lock up the political support of the island nation who are Australia's closest neighbours, with China continuing to enroach on the Pacific.

The Australian government originally committed $5 million to help start up the team, but it has now been revealed that number has swelled to a five-year commitment to sport in the nation, with rugby league the national sport and well supported.

It comes with the NRL weighing up the best spot to introduce an 18th team, which will remove the bye from the competition and add value to the TV contract by way of a ninth game per week.

Perth, a second team in New Zealand, and another in Queensland, as well as a North Sydney Bears bid, are seen as the other front-runners to become the NRL's next expansion outfit following the Dolphins' inclusion into the competition during 2023.

While they struggled on field, the Dolphins still performed well above expectations for much of the season, and were a commercial success off it.

But the Cowboys could be the most impacted team by the inclusion of a Papua New Guinean team.

“I'm unsure,” North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten said per News Corp.

“I like the thought of the game expanding but I don't like the thought of it being in our footprint.

“I support the game expanding and it's the number one sport in PNG.

“It's a tough one for the club … we'll see what happens.”

Already the Cowboys have lost the Townsville Blackhawks as a feeder club to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, while the Dolphins also have a pathways agreement in place with the PNG Hunters, although it doesn't see feeder players turn out for the nation's side in the QLD Cup.