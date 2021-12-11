Bulldogs flyer Nick Cotric is reportedly set to return to Canberra via an immediate move that could be confirmed in the next 48 hours.

The 23-year-old's link back to the nation's capital has been well documented in recent weeks, with the Wests Tigers also understood to be showing interest in the winger.

Cotric's departure could be a product of the Bulldogs' reported tight salary pocket, with Phil Gould revealing earlier this week that incoming duo Reed Mahoney and Viliame Kikau have inked four-year deals from 2023.

Canterbury have added a plethora of international and Origin-calibre talent in the past 12 months, seeing Trent Barrett's squad now in contention for a finals finish next year, although Cotric isn't likely to be part of the polished rebuild.

After joining the Bulldogs ahead of this year, Cotric's time at Belmore looks to be coming to an end, with The Daily Telegraph's Micahel Carayannis revealing the former Raider is set to reunite with Ricky Stuart.

According to Carayannis, a deal could be announced on Monday that would see Cotric tied to the Green Machine on a deal as long as three seasons.

Cotric played just the 14 matches with the Bulldogs this year in a season that failed to gain momentum, with the two-time Australia representative suffering a toe injury that curtailed his 2021 campaign.

The Tuggeranong Valley product played 93 games with the Raiders between 2017-2020, collecting Rookie of the Year honours in his maiden season.

Cotric could slot back into Stuart's system following the departure of Bailey Simonsson to Paramatta this week, with the Raiders set to rival the Bulldogs in planning top-eight bids in 2022.

Should Canberra welcome back their former star, Cotric will join the likes of Adam Elliott, Jamal Fogarty and Peter Hola in having signed with the Raiders for 2022.