Rugby league legend Corey Parker has expressed his shock at the decision to exclude referee Adam Gee from the NRL finals.

Instead of being selected for a finals match, Gee was named as a standby referee for the Penrith and Roosters game, as well as the Cowboys home clash with the Knights, with the NRL opting for Ashley Klein, Gerad Sutton, Todd Smith, and Grant Atkins to take charge of the opening weekend of fixtures.

Gee was also overlooked for a role in the bunker, with Klein and Atkins to back up, while Wyatt Raymond and Chris Butler will be the other two officials across the weekend.

Former Queensland great Corey Parker told SENQ Radio that he couldn't believe Gee, who refereed last year's grand final, was left out.

“It's absolutely stunning, he's on standby at the moment Adam Gee,” Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

“This is a guy who refereed that grand final last year, and it was arguably one of the best grand finals.

“The way it was adjudicated, it was free flowing, the players sorted it all out but yes, not a part of it (this year).”

Graham Annesley the NRL head of football spoke to The Daily Telegraph on his decision-making process for the finals.

“We only have four games this week, and match officials have been selected on form,” Annesley said.

“Todd has earned his spot based on really solid performances throughout the season.

“We are fortunate to now have more referees capable of controlling finals than we have games available.

“Competition for positions inevitably drives improved performance and consistency.”