Former NRL half Corey Norman has found the next club in his journeyman career, signing with French Championship side FC Lezignan for the 2022-23 season.

The decision will see Norman link up with former NRL halfback and premiership winner James Maloney, after his most recent stint with Toulouse Olympique ended in controversial fashion.

Norman had initially announced his retirement after being released by the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the 2021 season, before quickly changing his mind when the opportunity arose to move to France.

While the initial stages of his Super League relocation proved fruitful, things ended on a less positive note after Norman was found guilty of inserting his fingers into another player, drawing a Grade F charge and an eight-match ban, which ended his season and his contract with the club.

It's believed Lezignan initially made contact with Norman through Maloney, who spruiked the French team to him as he sought a new opportunity.

🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🔥 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗹𝗲 𝗙𝗖𝗟 ! L'article complet : https://t.co/QwgWyLPK34 — FC.Lézignan XIII RL (@fcl13) October 19, 2022

Just three games into the new season, Lezignan are third on the ladder – though Norman's addition will bring even more NRL experience to a roster already containing Maloney and former Sharks and Roosters prop Sam Moa.

Norman played 228 games at NRL level for Brisbane, Parramatta and St George Illawarra.