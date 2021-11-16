Former NRL and rugby union star Israel Folau is set to try his hand at politics according to reports.

The controversial former rugby league and rugby union back who represented both the Kangaroos and Wallabies at the respective highest level of each sport, as well as spending two seasons in the AFL, has been outspoken for some of his views.

He was sacked from his Rugby Australia in 2019 for his views on same-sex marriage and homosexuality, costing him his mega-deal with the 15-man code.

It had been reported at the time that Folau wouldn't be welcome back in the NRL either. He found a lifeline with the Catalan Dragons in the English Super League, but that didn't last as the COVID pandemic saw Folau want to return home.

He would then link up with the Southport Tigers during 2021 in the Gold Coast competition, however, a contract hold up with the Dragons meant Folau wasn't immediately registered by the Queensland Rugby League.

That eventually was allowed to happen after Clive Parmer became involved in Folau's bid to play alongside his brothers on the Gold Coast. Folau is now also signed back in the 15-man game with the Japanese top-flight competition, although is yet to play a game for the Shining Arcs, who are based out of Tokyo.

Now it would appear Folau's relationship with Parmer is still a strong one, with Folau set to stand for the Queensland senate in Palmer's United Australia Party, according to a Fox Sports report.

The United Australia Party have not confirmed or denied Folau's involvement or nomination for the senate, with candidates expected to be confirmed next week.

The federal election for both the house of representatives and senate must be held on or before May 21 in 2022.