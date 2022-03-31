Ex-Bronco and new Titans recruit Jamayne Isaako had weighed up a move to the Tigers prior to his shock signing with Gold Coast for the remainder of this season.

Isaako, who is set to join the incoming Dolphins from 2023, inked an instant release deal to swap Brisbane for their state rivals, with the New Zealand international now set to represent a trio of Queensland clubs in the space of a year.

The stunning switch to the Titans came months after speculation surrounding Isaako's future at Red Hill, with the 25-year-old having been rumoured to be in discussions with Tigers coach Michael Maguire last year despite being contracted until the end of 2022.

Maguire has acted as a mentor for Isaako across their time with the Kiwis, with the pair having formed a strong relationship within the international camp.

A switch to Sydney had been on Isaako's mind as he pondered his future in the NRL, however a switch to the Titans to remain in Queensland remained the perfect opportunity.

“I certainly get along with Madge. I respect him as my international coach,” Isaako told News Corp of Maguire.

Embed from Getty Images

“The opportunity to go to the Tigers probably wasn’t in the best interests of my family and myself.

“I definitely considered all of my options. Going to Sydney was a tough one with a young family and everything I had going for me here. I didn’t really want to move.

“Luckily enough, the opportunity came to come to the Gold Coast. I took that with both hands. I’m grateful to Justin (Holbrook) and everyone at the club for allowing me to be here and giving me an opportunity.”

Ironically, Isaako is set to line up against the Tigers in his Titans debut this week as he replaces emerging fullback Jayden Campbell for their Round 3 encounter.

A rib injury has sidelined the Gold Coast prodigy, meaning Isaako's first stint with his new club has come earlier than anticipated.

“I wasn’t expecting the opportunity to come so quickly,” he said.

“The way the Titans play is pretty similar to how a lot of the teams play. It’s more about me adapting to the different calls they have for their shapes.

“I’ve had two training sessions this week where I’ve got up to scratch with that and I’m feeling pretty comfortable.

“My attacking ability comes naturally, it’s more about my defence and organising our defensive line that I have to focus on."

The Titans will host the Tigers at Cbus Stadium on Thursday night, with the first kick scheduled for 8:05pm AEDT.