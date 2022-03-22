The Brisbane Broncos have released Jamayne Isaako to the Gold Coast Titans immediately.

It had been heavily reported Isaako would join the Parramatta Eels for the remainder of the 2022 season, however, the Titans released a statement on Tuesday morning confirming the winger would join the Queensland rivals for the remainder of the year.

Isaako is signed on with the Dolphins from 2023.

While the Eels are in a backline crisis dealing with multiple injuries, having already been short on depth at wing and centre at the back end of 2021, the now ex-Bronco was reportedly against moving to Sydney.

That seems to now be the case, and while out of favour at Brisbane, he has secured a move elsewhere in the state.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said he would add plenty of depth to the club.

“Jamayne is experienced at NRL level and has played on the international stage,” Holbrook said.

“He adds great depth to our outside backs and provides us with coverage across both the fullback and wing positions.

“We’ve got strong competition across a number of positions and adding Jamayne gives us another exciting option to choose from in our backline.

“We had kept a spot on our roster open and we’re thrilled that we are now able to add Jamayne to our team.

“With a number of talented young backline players on our roster, Jamayne will no doubt be able to help with their development during his time with the Titans.”

The Broncos have confirmed on Tuesday Morning that Isaako has been released with a brief statement.

"The Broncos have granted Jamayne Isaako an immediate release from his contract with the club," the statement read.

The Broncos were happy to facilitate the request and wish Jamayne and his young family all the best in the future, both on and off the field."

Isaako's release to the Eels was first reported as likely after the Dunster injury, and with the youngster now finding himself on the outer at Brisbane, it's a move which makes sense to both clubs. He is set to join the Dolphins next year and missed Brisbane's team for Round 2 after playing at fullback in Round 1.

Tesi Niu's return, as well as the form of Selwyn Cobbo and Corey Oates, with Jordan Pereira also reportedly in good touch, means Isaako may be a long way away from first-grade at Red Hill in Kevin Walters' side who have started the year with two wins from two games over the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs.

The Titans, with Corey Thompson, Greg Marzehew and Phillip Sami on their books as wingers, Jayden Campbell at fullback and Patrick Herbert and Brian Kelly in the centres, are unlikely to call on Isaako to play first grade anytime soon.