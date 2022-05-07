South Sydney Rabbitohs star half Cody Walker has been cleared by police over an alleged incident with a family member last weekend.

Reports emerged on Friday that Walker was under police investigation for an alleged fight outside of a hotel at 2:30am last Sunday.

However, it has now been reported on Saturday afternoon that Walker won't face any charges for the alleged incident, with it believed he was simply involved in a wrestle with a family member.

LATEST: No police charges for Cody Walker following wrestle with a family member. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) May 7, 2022

A police statement on Friday had earlier confirmed they were investigating an alleged incident which saw males fighting.

“Just after 2.30am on Saturday April 30, police were called to a Terrigal hotel after reports males were fighting outside on Pine Tree Avenue,” the police statement read.

“Officers from Brisbane Waters police district attended and the group had dispersed. Police conducted inquiries appearing to security and will review CCTV vision when available.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

The NRL were aware of the incident at the time according to the reports which surfaced on Friday, and as yet, are yet to make comment on the matter, with police now having cleared Walker of charges meaning the NRL may opt to completely steer clear of the issue following their own internal investigations.

Walker's on-field form has been well below his best to start the 2022 season, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs holding a four and five record after nine rounds of action.