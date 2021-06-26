2020 State of Origin Media Opportunity
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 27: NRL CEO Andrew Abdo speaks to the media during a State of Origin media opportunity at Pullman Quay Grand Sydney Harbour on October 27, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

With greater Sydney currently ravaged by the insidious COVID-19 disease, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has signaled that changes to the fixture are almost certain to be implemented.

On Friday night, Channel Nine‘s league reporter Danny Weidler tweeted that each of the competition’s 16-teams had been contacted about the need to show flexibility to these aforementioned alterations.

The mooted moves have been slated to have an impact on club’s bottom lines and will also effect sides that had been preparing for home ground advantages.

As of yet, no widespread fixturing updates have been put in place, however, the Roosters did announce on Thursday that their clash against the Storm that was originally set to take place at the SCG has been moved to Newcastle.

RELATED: Roosters set to hit the road to face the Storm 

Although NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian stopped short of calling the state’s latest stay at home orders a lockdown, three Bulldogs players in Dylan Napa, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Schoupp were forced into isolation after breaching team laws by visiting an exposure site in the Waverley council last week.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 31: Dylan Napa of the Bulldogs warms up during the round three NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Campbelltown Stadium on March 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

RELATED: Bulldogs trio forced into isolation after visiting exposure site

Berejiklian announced on Friday that several councils within the bounds of Sydney had been forced into a mandatory seven-day stay at home period in an effort to halt the effect that COVID was having on the state’s capital.

Be sure to stay tuned to Zero Tackle for any further fixturing updates.