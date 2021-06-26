With greater Sydney currently ravaged by the insidious COVID-19 disease, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has signaled that changes to the fixture are almost certain to be implemented.

On Friday night, Channel Nine‘s league reporter Danny Weidler tweeted that each of the competition’s 16-teams had been contacted about the need to show flexibility to these aforementioned alterations.

LATEST: NRL CEOs have been addressed by Andrew Abdo. Told that they need to have a whatever it takes attitude when it comes the current COVID outbreak – teams told to prepare for games to be moved, home ground advantages and revenue will be lost. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 25, 2021

The mooted moves have been slated to have an impact on club’s bottom lines and will also effect sides that had been preparing for home ground advantages.

As of yet, no widespread fixturing updates have been put in place, however, the Roosters did announce on Thursday that their clash against the Storm that was originally set to take place at the SCG has been moved to Newcastle.

Although NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian stopped short of calling the state’s latest stay at home orders a lockdown, three Bulldogs players in Dylan Napa, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Schoupp were forced into isolation after breaching team laws by visiting an exposure site in the Waverley council last week.

Berejiklian announced on Friday that several councils within the bounds of Sydney had been forced into a mandatory seven-day stay at home period in an effort to halt the effect that COVID was having on the state’s capital.

Be sure to stay tuned to Zero Tackle for any further fixturing updates.