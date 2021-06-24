Canterbury players Dylan Napa, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Schoupp have been told to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and self-isolate after visiting an exposure site in the past week.

The Bulldogs trio are understood to have visited the Royal Hotel in Bondi on June 20, three days after the NRL notified all Sydney-based clubs not to attend hospitality venues within the area.

An attendee of the Royal Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19, with the venue now listed as an exposure site for NSW Health.

The NRL released a statement on the matter, revealing that all Canterbury players will not train until the results of the aforementioned trio are known.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) was tonight advised that three Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs players have been instructed by NSW Health to immediately undergo a COVID-19 test and self-isolate after attending an exposure site.” the statement reads.

“The players – Dylan Napa, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Schoupp – attended The Royal Hotel in Bondi on Sunday 20 June, which was attended by a person who has tested positive to COVID-19.

“The remainder of the Bulldogs squad will not train until the test results of the three players are known. The players have not been in contact with representatives from any other club nor does it impact any State of Origin player.

“The NRL issued a clear directive to all Sydney based clubs on 17 June mandating that players and staff were not to attend any restaurants, clubs or bars in the Waverley Local Government area.

“All clubs in the Greater Sydney, Wollongong and Central Coast areas were placed on Level 3+ Biosecurity Protocols from Tuesday evening and are not permitted to leave home except to train or access essential services.

“The NRL will continue to seek advice from its biosecurity experts and NSW Health to ensure no risk to other teams or the community.”

