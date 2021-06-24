The Sydney Roosters have today announced that their round 16 clash against the Melbourne Storm will now be played in Newcastle.

The Tri-Colours announced on Thursday that they had made the decision to move the game to McDonald Jones Stadium as a cautionary measure due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Greater Sydney.

“The people of the Hunter region love Rugby League so it was an easy call to take our Round 16 home game to Newcastle,” said Roosters Head Coach Trent Robinson.

“We always enjoy making the trip to Newcastle and playing at McDonald Jones Stadium, so we’re really looking forward to hosting this game at the ground for all the passionate rugby league fans of Newcastle, including our Roosters Members and supporters from the region who will benefit from this being a true home game for them.”

The blockbuster clash is still scheduled to kick off at 7:50pm next Thursday night.