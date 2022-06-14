Despite missing Penrith's rout of Newcastle last weekend with what was referred to simply as "medical reasons" by the reigning premiers, recent reports claim that Ivan Cleary's condition was serious enough to see him enter the intensive care unit.

While the Panthers were good enough to run out easy winners by a 42-6 scoreline in his absence, the 51-year-old spent the weekend under the watch of medical professionals due to blood clots being found in his legs.

With Sunday's fixture in the Hunter representing the third clash that Cleary has missed, Channel Nine's Danny Weidler added details to what had previously been seen as a mystery illness.

"In this season of coaching madness and a merry-go-round, Ivan's situation hasn't really been focused on," Weidler stated.

"He has missed three games this year.

"I can tell you he was in ICU last week where they discovered he in fact has blood clots in his legs. So it's quite a serious situation for Ivan Cleary and the Panthers.

"He is now getting treatment for all of that and, fortunately, he is now back at home and... hoping to be back working with the Panthers tomorrow."

Despite leading the Mountain Men to their latest victory at the weekend, the fact that the Wests Tigers' courtship of stand-in Panthers coach Cameron Ciraldo has intensified within the past 48 hours is set to create an interesting sub-plot going forward at BlueBet Stadium.

Given it is not yet known when Cleary will be cleared to resume full-time head coaching duties, Ciraldo's interim stint in the hot seat remains open-ended, thus creating a far from clear-cut narrative for both clubs involved.

Penrith's next fixture will see them face off against the embattled Warriors next Saturday evening before eventually facing the Tigers on July 17.