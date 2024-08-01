Round 21 is now complete and we are down to the serious time of the season.

This weekly Power Rankings is meant to be a bit of fun. Start some conversations and rank sides "correctly" as the ladder can be deceiving.

That said, this week I am putting a line through five teams. Truthfully two of them were written off many months ago but it makes for a good headline.

Where did your team rank after a chaotic Round 21 of NRL action & Is your team still alive in the Final's hunt?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

Melbourne are sitting four points clear atop the NRL table. What is the one thing every other team didn't want to see? The return of Cameron Munster!

Jahrome Hughes looks set to win the Dally M award, despite a suspension and points penalty, while Ryan Papenhuyzen is starting to look a whole lot like the pre injury Paps.

With the Dragons traveling to Melbourne this week, I can't see the purple haze being stopped any time soon.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

If last week was the Nathan Cleary show, this week was ... well, again the Nathan Cleary show.

Cleary lead a blistering Panthers win over the Dragons on Sunday afternoon. With all the Origin stars back, sans Dylan Edwards, they look primed for another title tilt.

I said last week that I wouldn't want to be the Dragons. This week I absolutely, doubly wanted want to be the Knights.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters tried their very best to throw away another game against a top eight side on Saturday night but ultimately did enough to beat Manly.

Focusing on the positives, the tri-colours attack was breathtaking. On their day, they can blow sides away in second gear.

They face a trick trip to Perth this Friday night to play the Dolphins but my money is firmly on a comfortable win for the Chooks.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (6)

The Dogs now sit just a win and a small points differential outside of the top four on the table, but they are flying!

Last week I challenged the Dogs to show some attack to match their gritty defence. Fair to say they answered in kind. What a brilliant effort to blow the Broncos away.

The Dogs start deserved favourites against the Raiders. With the Sharks in patchy form, a top four spot may not be far off.

5. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

Speaking of top four, the Cowboys kept their once faint hopes alive with a convincing win over the Sharks in Townsville.

Kyle Feldt turned back the clock in crossing for a hatty against old sparring partner Ronaldo Mulitalo. Tom Dearden and Scott Drinkwater have formed a brilliant combination.

Although their run at Leichhardt Oval has been dire, surely they break their hoodoo on Thursday night.

6. Cronulla Sharks (4)

The Sharks were forced to run a bare bones squad out in Townsillve, including a 19 debutant. They largely held their own, but given their start to the season, that should not be of comfort.

Braydon Trindall has been their shining light in the past three games. Kayal Iro has found the try scoring touch, celebrating his contract extension with a four pointer.

They host a must win game against the Bunnies on Saturday night. Their top four position is hanging by a thread and the Bunnies are decimated through injuries.

7. The Dolphins (5)

The Dolphins will be kicking themselves after letting a 14-0 lead against the Titans slip. The loss really hurts their Finals chances.

Isaiya Katoa continues to prove he is the game's elite, young playmaker. He looked to have his side well on track for an important win, before the Titans went kaboom!

A tough trip to Perth against the Roosters awaits. A win puts them very much back in the conversation.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (7)

Manly managed to score 30 points on Saturday night without any of their players registering a try assist. I thought that was a neat stat.

Three intercept gifts made this game look a lot closer than it was.

A bye this week will allow Manly to get some of their cattle back, hopefully. They are still very much Top Eight players despite the loss.

9. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders rise dramatically here on the back of their second straight win. That win streak, albeit a small one, has them right back in Finals conversation.

Jamal Foggarty has completely transformed this side since his return. Jordan Rapana looks set to win a contract extension on the back of another brilliant performance.

Canberra travel to play the red hot Doggies on Sunday afternoon in a game that could legit decide whether or not they play Finals footy.

10. Gold Coast Titans (11)

I still believe the Titans left their run too late but there is suddenly just that little bit of hope.

Jayden Campbell looks right at home in the six and is now surely the long-term options. Mo Fotuaika had a monster game and played a huge role in his side overturning a 14-0 deficit.

Any loss now could prove fatal for their faint, Finals hopes, but they'd fancy their chances at home against the Broncos.

11. New Zealand Warriors (14)

The Warriors are another side who will probably rue an awful start to the season. That said, they're starting to look very much a side who could just sneak in.

RTS is playing like a million dollar fullback again while Addin Fonua Blake has a genuine case for being the best middle in the competition.

A home game against the Eels presents a brilliant opportunity to put together back to back wins.

12. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies fall drastically here based on their loss on Sunday evening probably ends any Finals hopes they had.

With the loss also came a season ending injury to Alex Johnston and an injury to Cody Walker that probably should see him miss footy. He probably won't due to their being no other option.

If they can overcome the out of sort Sharks on Saturday night, who knows? A loss though and they're planning their Bali trip.

13. Brisbane Broncos (10)

I am nothing of not a risk taker. With that in mind, I'm putting a line through the Broncos. They won't play Finals.

The way in which they were blown off the park by the Dogs on Saturday was alarming. They almost stood and watched at times.

They make the short trip south to play the Titans this weekend. A loss officially ends their season but for mine, it's over already.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

Another side I'm adding to the scrap heap is the Dragons. Despite playing well beyond their expectations in 2024, their Finals chances are grim at best.

They were blown off the park by Penrith. They're far from the only team to suffer that fate this season but their run home doesn't inspire me with hope.

A trip to Melbourne is literally the last thing they'd have wanted after the Penrith thumping.

15. Newcastle Knights (15)

Returning after the bye, Newcastle will have to be near flawless from here.

Unfortunately they have a trip to Penrith facing them this weekend. They, like other sides here, have left their run way too late.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers season ended many months ago. Another below par performance, this time across the Tasman, is just further fodder.

Links to Brian To'o will excite Tigers fans for what still looks like a promising future. The less said about 2024 though, the better.

The Tigers have a marvellous record at Leichhardt Oval. I suspect that ends on Thursday night.

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

Another horror week for the Eels on and off the field.

On the field they were made to look a distant second best by the Storm. Off the field they lost their most promising young star.

A trip across the Tasman doesn't sound fun.