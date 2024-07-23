Despite an all-time incredible Origin decider, it sure is to be on the other end of the rep rounds.

A Super Saturday followed by a Super Sunday? Sign me up every week, please!

Round 20 produced a plethora of talking points. We had close games, blowouts, highlight reel tries and the mother of all online debates over a "try".

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 20's NRL action:

1. As someone who is not shy to unload upon officials, I have to stand up for them regarding the Bailey Hayward no-try on Sunday night. One look showed it was a clear as day knock on. I can't believe there is any conjecture at all. Textbook lost control.

2. That said, plenty of fans were quick to state "they've seen them given". I can't argue with that. We have literally seen the very same circumstances rewarded with a try. This year! That said, they were errors and you can't revert back to errors to justify this. He lost control of the ball and didn't even claim it.

3. As soon as the Panthers/Dolphins game went into Golden Point I said to my son that "Cleary would win it with an impossibly long distance field goal". I'm sure I wasn't the only one. It was written in the stars. For all the talk of other players across the competition icing field goals, there is only one "ice man" and that is Nathan Cleary.

4. Newcastle took a huge risk on Saturday evening and they paid big time. Bradman Best was under an injury cloud leading up to Origin and simply had to sit out his side's clash with the Broncos. The commentators mentioned it in the pre-game and said he didn't look right. Unfortunately, Best's injury could signal the end of Newcastle's Finals hopes for 2024.

5. How about the irony in QLD coach Billy Slater commentating the Titans game on Sunday afternoon? After seeing his back row torn to shreds in the Origin decider, he commentated Beau Fermor and David Fifita's monster first half efforts. A bit of face was saved in the second half when the Titans completely fell apart, but I maintain both Titans back rowers should have been named for Origin Three.

6. To the shock of absolutely nobody, the Broncos looked a completely different team with Adam Reynolds back in the seven. It was Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam with the brilliance, but Reynolds controlled that game to perfection. If he can stay fit, a late charge is not out of the question.

7. The Roosters are now the competition's flat track bullies. They have just one win over teams currently in the Top Eight. As a Sharks fan, I welcome our new lords of crushing the lower teams yet struggling against the top ones.

8. Reed Mahoney's pest persona is far less endearing when he's missing the tackle that cost his side the game. Zero runs for zero metres doesn't make for pleasant reading either. Time and place Reed!

9. Is it time for players to resign that "sticky stuff" to the bin? So many players are losing possession now after the ball sticks to their hands in the play the ball. Just catch the ball.

10. After watching Wigan vs Hull FC on Saturday night, I am convinced the Tigers would romp the Super League competition. Pay no attention to one off World Club Challenges, player for player, no NRL squad in the competition wouldn't win Super League in a canter.

11. Talks are that the Dragons are looking to allow Mikaele Ravalawa to exit the club in order to sign Daniel Saifiti. Good business, if they can find a suitor. Going to be a big if after Ravalawa's recent efforts in NSW Cup. On and off the ball. He'll walk into a Super League spot though.

12. Jason Ryles reported decision to move Trent Barrett on is a positive one. They need a completely fresh start at Parramatta. A complete clean out.

13. I thought Mitch Kenny was supremely unlucky to be penalised for a "late" hit. I am completely, 100%, no questions asked behind protecting the kickers legs, but Kenny hit Katoa with a front on tackle, less than half a second after the ball was kicked. If Kenny balks, Katoa can step and go through. This needs clarifying.

14. Sticking with the Dolphins, Jarrod Wallace has left the club to head to Catalans in the ESL. Wallace may have departed as one of the most under-appreciated props of modern times. He was such a force in the middle for multiple teams and even for QLD.

15. The Tigers lack of discipline needs to be studied, and hopefully learned from. For a side who struggle 13 on 13, a series of awful errors and decisions have seen them reduced to 12 men far too often.

16. Is anyone shocked that Shawn Blore has become a star since arriving at Melbourne? As with every fringe reserve grader that heads south and becomes a rep quality player. Craig Bellamy is the best in the business at getting the best out of players. I will stand on this hill and shout this opinion.

17. Back to the Tigers, any other fan base would be super excited to see youngsters like Jahream Bula, Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva in their outfit. As sure as I am that the Tigers feel the same, asking them to wait another three or four years for these kids to peak seems unfair at this point. I hope all three spend the next ten years in orange and black.

18. The NRL are supposedly going to announce PNG as the expansion team, after all but announcing it would be Perth. Dead set, what a debacle. Just name both as coming in for 2028 and be done with it.

19. Robbie Farah and the Wests Tigers need to block each others number.

20. As happy as I am to see people getting around Chanel Harris-Tavita following his missed conversion on Friday night, those same people were saying Nicho Hynes wasn't "clutch" and should be dropped etc. It's one or the other, you can't pick and choose which players to 'protect' whilst making others scapegoats.