Cameron Ciraldo has addressed the rumours of a potential rift with Phil Gould, denying that Gould has anything to do with team selections at the Canterbury Bulldogs in the process.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Ciraldo and Gould (the Bulldogs' general manager) were not agreeing on various matters, including team selections.

This isn't the first time Gould has been linked to involving himself in team selections, as similar accusations occurred during Trent Barrett's tenure at the club between 2021 and 2022.

In denying the rumours, Ciraldo stated that he has the final say on which players will be selected, and they have a good relationship with one another.

Otherwise, he wouldn't have left the Penrith Panthers to move to Belmore.

“Me and Gus have robust conversations nearly every day,” said Ciraldo ahead of Friday night's game against the Sydney Roosters, per NCA Newswire.

“We agree on some things and disagree on a lot of things, but that's the relationship that we've had that's been built over 10 or 12 years.

“What's good about it is that we can have those disagreements and then talk two hours later and get on with it.

“Talking to Gus is like talking to your dad. Sometimes he's got a point and you walk away thinking ‘you made sense there', but sometimes I disagree.

"He trusts me with the way that we're going and what we're doing.

“In terms of picking the team, I'm doing that. If he was doing that then I'd make him have the tough conversations with guys when they're dropped.

“We've got a good relationship, and I wouldn't have come here if we didn't. If we're going to agree on everything, then what's the point of us being here?

“These are healthy disagreements like in any trusted relationship.”