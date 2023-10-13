Daly Cherry-Evans has discussed his retirement from representative football, putting an end to any speculation that others might have.

Cherry-Evans will line up for the Kangaroos this weekend after Nathan Cleary withdrew from the squad due to injury. Cleary picked up the Clive Churchill Medal in a scintillating performance that will go down as one of the greatest in grand final history, but picked up a minor knee injury in the process.

The injury means that Cherry-Evans will partner alongside Queensland teammate Cameron Munster in the halves, while Harry Grant and James Tedesco will round out the spine.

However, there has been much speculation on the representative future of the Sea Eagles halfback, who has aged like fine wine.

After winning the State of Origin series for the second year in a row, where he was considered one of the best players in the series, the 2013 Clive Churchill medallist has put an end to speculation regarding his representative future.

"I understand that I'm at the latter stages of my career but I'm really enjoying my footy and I spend a lot of time making sure I'm staying fit and healthy and giving myself the best chance to play well on the weekend," he told 9News.

"There's probably no reason for me to stop playing Origin and any rep footy at the moment. I'm loving it."

One of the oldest players in the NRL competition, Cherry-Evans will create history this week, becoming Australia's oldest-ever halfback when he runs out of the tunnel against Samoa this week.

In a career spanning more than 300 NRL matches, 22 appearances for the Queensland Maroons, and 26 international games, the 2011 premiership winner credits his three children for his amazing form in the past couple of seasons.

"A lot of [wanting to be the best] is to do with inspiring," he told 9News.

"I've got three young daughters and I feel like they're at a good age where they're quite intrigued about my career and where I'm at.

"They get it, the older two in particular. So, I think each new season and each game, I'm trying to inspire them to chase their dreams."

Full squad

James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs Samoa at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 8:10pm

Saturday, October 21: New Zealand vs Samoa at Eden Park, Auckland, 4:00pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 8:10pm

Saturday, November 4: Final at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 3pm

All times AEDT.