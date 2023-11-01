Charges have been formally dropped in court against Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell.

The duo will be teammates at the Rabbitohs in 2024, but have been close friends off the field prior to that, and in February this year, charges were pressed by ACT police for an alleged incident in the nation's capital.

However, it was revealed in court this week that the police officer involved had given 'false evidence' and the charges were then dropped.

It was revealed, according to The Canberra Times that Sergeant David Power admitted he had mistakenly seen Wighton with clenched fists.

Barrister Steven Boland said there was 'poison' at the heart of the case, and accused the police officer of inventing a scenario that didn't happen.

Both Wighton and Mitchell denied all allegations in the aftermath of the charges being pressed against them.

Mitchell's current club, and Wighton's new one, the Rabbitohs, said in a statement that they welcomed the decision and added that the charges have weighed heavily on both players this year.

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs welcome today's dismissal of charges against players Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton in the ACT Magistrate's Court regarding charges laid by ACT Police in February 2023," the Rabbitohs wrote.

"The charges against both players were dismissed following evidence presented to the Court which confirmed neither player had conducted themselves in a manner pursuant to the charges which were laid.

"The Club fully supports the comments of Latrell's solicitor, Tom Taylor from Hugo Law Group, following the dismissal of the charges. At no stage did Jack Wighton engage in violent or aggressive conduct, and there was no need for police to use the level of force that Mr Mitchell endured.

"These charges have also weighed heavily on both players over the past eight to nine months. They have shown great courage and resilience in fighting to prove the charges laid were false and unwarranted."

Meanwhile, Raiders CEO Don Furner told The Canberra Times that the case was an "extraordinary waste of time."

"We've just witnessed an extraordinary waste of the court's time and taxpayers' money," Furner said.

"This should have and could have been avoided.