Young gun Chanel Harris-Tavita is back with the New Zealand Warriors for the 2024 season after taking time away from the game.

The 24-year-old was so eager to be back that he made his own mini-pre-season three weeks before he was officially meant to start with the Warriors.

Harris-Tavita stepped away from the game and during the 2023 season travelled around the world, where he visited several different continents. He hopes his journey can encourage other players to ask themselves difficult questions during their career.

"I just urge players to be honest with themselves. Only you know deep down how you're feeling about whatever situation you are in. Even if it's going against the grain, just back yourself," the 54-game utility told club media.

"If [my story] helps another player, not take a step away, but just be honest with themselves about what they want to do, that's awesome.

"And if another player does take a year away, I'll tip my hat to them as well, because I know how hard it is to step away from the game."

He said however that he needed to take the step away from the game to understand what it was like to be without the sport he has played throughout his life.

"I wouldn't have known what it was like if I didn't take that step away from the game... it's made me appreciate what I have here and the opportunity I have as a rugby league player," Harris-Tavita said.

"Life is about making mistakes and learning from them and even if it wasn't the right decision for me, I'm still willing to own that decision and I know that back then that was the best decision for me.

"Now that I'm back I'm happy, I'm refreshed and relaxed and I'm not saying, 'imagine if I took a year off to travel'.

"I've done that. I am proud of myself."