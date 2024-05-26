Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons State of Origin star Patrick Carrigan will face a nervous wait for the Match Review Committee after he was placed on report during Sunday afternoon's game against the Gold Coast Titans.

The incident, which came in the 12th minute of the game, saw Carrigan slip high into a tackle on a Titans' prop Josiah Pahulu.

Pahulu, who had run the ball up the middle, was taken low in the tackle by Brisbane prop Corey Jensen before Carrigan's arm made direct contact with the side of Pahulu's head.

He was placed on report after a brief stoppage by referee Peter Gough after consultation with bunker official Kasey Badger.

If Carrigan escapes with a Grade 1 offence, he will only be forced to pay a fine, but if the grade moves up to 2 or 3, a careless high tackle would then see him facing suspension unless he managed to have the offence overruled at the NRL judiciary.

Any absence for Carrigan would be a major blow for the Queensland Maroons, who have already lost several middle third forwards through injury, with the likes of Thomas Flegler, Tom Gilbert, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Corey Horsburgh unavailable for selection in the series opener.

The MRC will reveal any charges from Sunday's games on Monday morning, while Queensland will pick their Origin team at 9 am (AEST) on Monday ahead of Game 1, played on June 5 in Sydney.

The score between the Broncos and Titans was six points apiece after 15 minutes.