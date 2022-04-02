New Zealand Warriors coach Nathan Brown and Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters have used their press conferences to open up on the ill-discipline from their teams which marred the two teams' clash on Saturday afternoon in Redcliffe.

It was a game that saw Thomas Flegler put on report four times throughout the game - twice for hip drop tackles, once for late contact and once for a cannonball tackle.

Flegler's offences didn't injure any of the Warriors' outfit, but he did spend ten minutes in the sin bin for the late contact midway through the first stanza of the game.

The Warriors may have committed less offences than their counterparts, but it did more damage, with a cannonball tackle from Jazz Tevaga seeing Patrick Carrigan leave the field shortly before halftime.

That led to Kevin Walters labelling the tackle "not so good," as he confirmed Carrigan is likely to be out for a month.

“Yeah well, not so good again, but it is a tough game,” Walters said.

“It is hard to sort of answer. Paddy (Carrigan) is in there now. He will be missing for I don’t know how long.

“He will get some scans, but probably a good month or so I’m sure. It is not great.”

Brown seemingly reminded Walters however that it wasn't the best idea to throw stones in glass houses given Flegler's afternoon in Redcliffe, saying he also had no idea about Tevaga's tackle.

“Honestly because of where we are I didn’t get a good look at the big screen,” Brown said.

“I’ve actually got no idea, but we will cross our fingers it is OK. I haven’t actually seen it.

“But they should be careful of criticising us because they had a few things that they did themselves that were a bit out of the text book.

“I won’t be getting into any slanging match or having a go at anyone. It was a hard game. A few blokes may have got a few things wrong, but I don’t think people were going out there to deliberately get it wrong.”

Both Tevaga and Carrigan will sweat on the match review committee, who will release their findings on Sunday morning.