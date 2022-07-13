The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs will be without speedster Aaron Schoupp for this weekend's clash with South Sydney, after a positive COVID test ruled the centre out.

The 21 year-old outside back has been in strong form this year, averaging nearly 120 metres per game in a Canterbury backline that's truly struggled for points barring the last month, leaving a big gap in their side against South Sydney.

It's not the first COVID blow for the Bulldogs in recent weeks, with interim coach Mick Potter missing their clash with Cronulla last start, instead coaching from the couch while the former Tigers mentor was stuck in isolation.

There's a host of candidates to replace Schoupp in the backline, with Declan Casey the most likely option, despite a shocker on debut. Matt Dufty also remains in the reserves, opening up the possibility for Jake Averillo to move to the centres, and Dufty to earn a reprieve at the back.

However, the strong form from Averillo since moving into the number one jersey will likely see Jacob Kiraz move into the centres, and Declan Casey joining the side on the wing. A daunting task, marking up against South Sydney's left edge in just your second first-grade.

Potter will trim his side to 19 men on Saturday night, confirming his final changes at 5:15pm Sunday afternoon.