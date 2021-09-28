Seven months on from his comments slamming Penrith coach Ivan Cleary for being hypocritical to not release playmaker Matt Burton, Bulldogs sponsor Arthur Laundy has expressed his delight to see the Dubbo product featuring in Sunday's Grand Final.

Laundy looked to criticise the Panthers and Cleary early into the year as Burton was framed as a backup player to a string of Penrith stars.

Burton, who was named at centre in the Dally M Team of the Year on Monday, has played 25 games for the Panthers in 2021 since missing the opening two rounds of the season.

Moving between centre and the halves, Burton has flourished under Cleary in a campaign where he will bid farewell to his teammates following Sunday's premiership decider, having signed with the Bulldogs on a two-year deal from 2022.

The breakout season has seen Laundy reflect on his comments from February, while also stating his pleasure to see Burton in the running to claim a premiership ring.