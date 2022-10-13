The Wests Tigers are at a real risk of losing star fullback Daine Laurie to Canterbury for 2024 as the Bulldogs prepare to make the former Panther an offer.

Laurie, who joined Wests in 2021, made his debut for the Prime Minister's XIII late last month, however 2023 is shaping as his final season at Concord unless the club decides to extend their offer.

The Daily Telegraph's Sports Confidential understands that the Wests Tigers have offered Laurie a one-year extension with the club for 2024, however his management is holding out for a longer-term deal, and Canterbury are ready to swoop.

The youngster debuted at Penrith in 2020 however secured an early release once the outside back realised he couldn't break into the side with Dylan Edwards in the side.

Despite a breakout season from Jake Averillo at the back, the Bulldogs are in the market for a marquee fullback, and Laurie is on their shortlist.

Two-time premiership winner Stephen Crichton is reportedly another name on the list, with Canterbury set to offer 'fullback money', which could sway Crichton away from the foot of the mountains.

While Penrith are desperate to retain the strike outside back, the club also has Liam Martin and Brian To'o off-contract next season, and a finite amount of funds available.

Corey Allan is the other leading contender for the Bulldogs' No.1 jersey, however the former Maroon has been linked with an immediate switch to join the Sydney Roosters after slipping down the pecking order in Belmore.

The Wests Tigers have under three weeks to up their offer to Laurie before the fullback hits the open market.