Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has implored Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga to give in-form edge forward, Hudson Young a green and gold jumper in this year's World Cup.

Young has been an instrumental cog in the Green Machine this season on both sides of the football.

Boasting 14 tries in 23 games in attack and a 91 per cent tackling efficiency in defence.

His fantastic form led Stuart to request the 24-year-old a spot in Australia's 24-man World Cup Squad come October.

“All the hard work Hudson has done this season has given him a great opportunity to represent at the back end of the year at the World Cup,” Stuart told Fox Sports.

“Hudson lives and breathes rugby league to the extent I was talking to him about finding a hobby because he was spending too much time just living football.

“He’s got himself a nice partner now which has been great for them because it’s given him a break away from football mentally.”

Young however is certainly not without competition when it comes to snagging a spot on the Kangaroos' second row, as Meninga weighs his best options.

“He is in the final considerations. We have a great line-up of edge backrowers. Hudson’s form at the back end of the season has been impressive," Meninga said.

“There will be and have been some deep conversations about this position. I believe adaptability is important on long tours for example edges who can play middle and adjust to centres in games where needed.

“He certainly fits that mould of player.”

Other contenders for Young's Kangaroos' spot include Angus Crichton, Cameron Murray, Liam Martin and Shaun Lane.

Young will hope to continue the form that propelled his side to 8 straight wins leading into the finals when his Raiders battle Parramatta in Friday's elimination final.