The Canberra Raiders have extended the contract of promising second-rower Hudson Young, with the 22-year old re-committing for a further three years.

Young was out of contract at the end of this year, but Canberra have quickly locked him away from potential suitors until the end of 2024.

Raiders CEO Don Furner told raiders.com.au that the re-signing of Young was a critical piece for the team in the years to come.

“Hudson has proven over the last season that he is a player who has matured and has become a big part of the squad,” he said.

“We look forward to him continuing his development and establishing himself in the team moving forward.”

Young played 12 games in his debut season in 2019 but found himself in hot water with the NRL’s match review committee, being found guilty of eye gouging twice.

But he bounced back in 2020 to play every game of the season, including the three finals the Raiders were involved in.