Jayden Campbell is shaping for a potential departure from the Gold Coast Titans as head coach Justin Holbrook tries to fit four players into three spots.

Campbell debuted for the Titans during the Origin period last season, and despite some injury woes, has excelled in his first-grade opportunities, and appeared a key cog in the future of the club.

However, with Kieran Foran confirming he will not backflip on the club, it leaves Campbell shaping up to be the odd man out in the Titans spine conundrum, according to News Corp.

The Manly half is expected to slot straight into the Gold Coast five-eighth role, leaving Campbell, AJ Brimson and Toby Sexton to fight it out for the vacant fullback and halfback roles.

Despite being dropped this week, Sexton is all bar guaranteed to don the seven next season, leaving young gun Campbell and former Queensland Maroons fullback Brimson to battle it out.

Brimson, having re-signed through to the end of 2026, makes it very hard to see any other result than Campbell off-contract at the end of 2024, missing out on a starting spot.

The Melbourne Storm attempted to snare the fullback on a loan deal for the remainder of 2022, however the Titans refused the request, needing all hands on deck if they are to dodge the dreaded wooden spoon.