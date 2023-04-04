Although the Brisbane Broncos sit undefetead in first place, legendary hooker Cameron Smith has revealed his concerns for the club.

Revealing his concerns on SENQ Breakfast, Smith also praised their strong start to the season.

"They're flying at the moment, five from five, it's all smiles at the Broncos," the ex-Kangaroos captain said.

"I have seen a few little things in their game that they just need to keep on top of as the season progresses.

"But you can't ignore the fact that they are the only team in the competition that are unbeaten right now.

"A couple of their starts, I feel as they've been caught in the blocks a few times where the opposition has got a bit of a start on them, they've finished off strongly."

Concerned with the way they have been playing in the first half, Smith believes they will be punished when they come against tougher teams.

So far this season, the Broncos have faced the Panthers, Cowboys Dragons, Dolphins and Wests Tigers. Out of all five of their games, they have only really been pushed to the limits twice.

Once against the Penrith Panthers, where they won by a point and the other against the Dolphins when Selywn Cobbo scored in the final minutes of the game.

The Broncos currently hold the best attack and defence in the competition this season, with a points differential of 75. This is 45 more points than second place Penrith.

"When you're going to take on teams later in the competition when the whips are really cracking, you really have to be on your game," Smith added.

"You look back to last year where the Broncos were with six games remaining, they were in the top four… they didn't even feature in the finals.

"The important thing for the Broncos', as much as it as it's happy days and everyone's smiling… this I the time now to be as hard as ever on each other."

Coming up against the struggling Canberra Raiders this weekend, it is highly likely Brisbane will move to 6-0 to begin the year.