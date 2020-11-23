Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco has been bumped from top spot by Melbourne Storm ace Cameron Munster in Buzz Rothfield’s top 50 NRL players of 2020 in a column in The Daily Telegraph.

Munster capped off an incredible season last week with a huge performance in the Origin decider, getting named Player of the Series.

Now, Munster is seen as the game’s best player – he was ranked 14th in this same list just eight months ago.

Rounding out Rothfield’s top five players is Tedesco, Panther Nathan Cleary and Raiders pair Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton.

Warrior Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Panthers duo James Fisher-Harris and Viliame Kikau and Storm pair Ryan Papenhuyzen and Harry Grant make up the top 10.

Storm skipper Cameron Smith has slipped to 19 on the list after being rated number three at the start of the season.

Origin star Dane Gagai sees himself at 40 on the list, and if he could replicate his Origin form at club level, his standing could be much higher.

Check out the full 50 below!

Buzz Rothfield’s Top 50 NRL players of 2020

50. Jaydn Su’A (Rabbitohs)

49. David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

48. A J Brimson (Titans)

47. Campbell Graham (Rabbitohs)

46. Kotoni Staggs (Broncos)

45. Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs)

44. Lindsay Collins (Roosters)

43. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Titans)

42. Felise Kaufusi (Storm)

41. Christian Welch (Storm)

40. Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

39. Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

38. Junior Paulo (Eels)

37. Jake Trbojevic (Sea Eagles)

36. Jarome Luai (Panthers)

35. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm)

34. Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Roosters)

33. Daniel Saifiti (Knights)

32. Boyd Cordner (Roosters)

31. Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

30. Apisai Koroisau (Panthers)

29. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters)

28. Angus Crichton (Roosters)

27. Joey Manu (Roosters)

26. Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

25. Brandon Smith (Storm)

24. Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

23. Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

22. Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs)

21. Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs)

20. Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

19. Cameron Smith (Storm)

18. Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

17. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

16. David Fifita (Titans)

15. Jesse Bromwich (Storm)

14. Luke Keary (Roosters)

13. Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

12. Josh Addo-Carr (Storm)

11. Clint Gutherson (Eels)

10. Viliame Kikau (Panthers)

9. Harry Grant (Storm)

8. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

7. James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

6. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors)

5. Jack Wighton (Raiders)

4. Josh Papalii (Raiders)

3. Nathan Cleary (Panthers)

2. James Tedesco (Roosters)

1. Cameron Munster (Storm)