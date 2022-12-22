South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach and former star Sam Burgess has issued a statement through social media following his arrest for a positive roadside drug test yesterday afternoon.

Though it isn't the first time Burgess has found himself in this situation, with a number of similar arrests and issues over recent years, the former Clive Churchill Medal winner has adamantly denied taking any illicit substances prior to delivering the positive result.

Burgess released the following statement on Thursday:

After being pulled over on the morning of December 22nd by an unmarked police car, an initial roadside drug test was taken, which showed positive to cocaine. A court date was (also) issued for driving with a suspended licence.

After I was released from the police station I immediately and voluntarily went to an independent, internationally-accredited testing facility and undertook a urine test. The urine sample returned a negative result to all illicit drugs.

I deny any suggestion that I have drugs in my system. I have not consumed, obtained or possessed any illicit drugs.

I have made positive improvements to my life and to my driving since my full licence was returned to me following a 10-month loss. I have undertaken road safety courses and since then have not incurred any demerit points or fines.

I am clean and sober from drugs, living a happy, healthy and balanced life.

Thanks,

Sam

The situation is still evolving, with more updates expected in the near future.