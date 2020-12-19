Canterbury winger Christian Crichton is set to be sidelined for the entire 2021 season after sustaining a serious knee injury at training on Thursday, per The Daily Telegraph.

Just days after securing Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr to a four-year deal from 2022, the Bulldogs have been handed a cruel blow to their outside back stocks.

It is understood that Crichton could be facing an extensive stint in rehab with fears of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament plaguing the Bulldogs flyer’s season.

Canterbury have already moved on wing pair Reimis Smith (Storm) and Marcelo Montoya (Warriors) this off-season, with Trent Barrett now looking to his third/fourth string wingers ahead of next season.

Crichton has played 13 games since moving to the Bulldogs from Penrith, scoring three tries in his time at Belmore.