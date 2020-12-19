BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: Christian Crichton of the Bulldogs looks on during the round nine NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Canterbury winger Christian Crichton is set to be sidelined for the entire 2021 season after sustaining a serious knee injury at training on Thursday, per The Daily Telegraph. 

Just days after securing Melbourne Storm star Josh Addo-Carr to a four-year deal from 2022, the Bulldogs have been handed a cruel blow to their outside back stocks.

It is understood that Crichton could be facing an extensive stint in rehab with fears of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament plaguing the Bulldogs flyer’s season.

Canterbury have already moved on wing pair Reimis Smith (Storm) and Marcelo Montoya (Warriors) this off-season, with Trent Barrett now looking to his third/fourth string wingers ahead of next season.

Crichton has played 13 games since moving to the Bulldogs from Penrith, scoring three tries in his time at Belmore.