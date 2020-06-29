Bulldogs star Will Hopoate is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a severe ankle injury.

The 28-year old suffered the injury during his side’s clash with the Wests Tigers in an incident with centre Joey Leilua that caused him to sit out the rest of the match.

Scans revealed a high-grade tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle.

The injury means the earliest we could see Hopoate back on the field is Round 14.

Canterbury face the Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday night at 6.30pm (AEST).