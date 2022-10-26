Move over Nelson Asofa-Solomona, there's a new mega-prop in the NRL.

Canterbury has reportedly signed front-rower Isaac Matalavea-Booth from under the Titans' noses, welcoming the front-rower to Belmore in 2023 - if he'll fit through the door.

The young prop stands two metres tall and weighs in at a monstrous 127kgs, and you can sense rival halfbacks sweating already at the prospect of tackling Matalavea-Booth when he transitions into the NRL.

Despite a combination of COVID interruptions and injuries putting a halt to Matalavea-Booth's on-field presence in recent years, Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould is impressed with what he's seen in the front-rower.

“Isaac is a young forward with great potential,” Gould told WWOS.

“I liked him from the moment I met him. I'm looking forward to him coming to the Bulldogs to further his development.”

It was a HUGE performance by Isaac Matalavea-Booth in his Hastings Deering Colts clash for Burleigh ✊ WATCH HERE: https://t.co/HZc6MbzZOe pic.twitter.com/CYtJI23hTm — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) July 6, 2022

Matalavea-Booth will join the likes of Max King, Luke Thompson, Tevita Pangai Junior and the incoming Ryan Sutton in the club's engine room next season.

The 20-year-old forward attended the famous Keebra Park High School, the same nursery that helped the likes of Benji Marshall, David Fifita, Payne Haas, AJ Brimson and dozens more graduate from junior football to the NRL.

The youngster is expected to begin his Bulldogs journey in the club's NSW Cup side, which lost the KOE Cup Grand Final to Penrith this season, before making his way up the pecking order alongside fellow front-row recruit, Frank Pele, in 2023.