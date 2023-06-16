The Canterbury-Bulldogs are set to pick a surprise halves partner to pair rookie Karl Oloapu for their game against the Sharks on Sunday.

After Matt Burton was called into the NSW Blues side as the 18th man for the injured Latrell Mitchell, the Bulldogs will have to decide who will take his position in a tough clash against the Sharks.

As Burton's replacement is yet to be confirmed, the Bulldogs are reportedly considering applying to the NRL for special dispensation to name a new halfback, according to News Corp.

The club currently have Khaled Rajab, Kyle Flanagan and Jake Averillo in their 22-man squad, who are all options to take the No.7 jersey.

However, the club is considering asking the NRL for the permit so they can add veteran playmaker Josh Reynolds to the team.

Not named in the starting 22-man squad, Reynolds recently played from the interchange bench in the NSW Cup last week as the team produced a dominant performance against the reserve-grade Eels line-up.