One of the Canterbury Bulldogs' main rivals are reportedly showing an interest in representative winger Josh Addo-Carr as they look to rebuild their roster under a new coaching staff.

Given an official breach notice by the NRL after failing two roadside drug tests, there has been constant chatter surrounding Addo-Carr's future and whether he will be given an early release from the remaining 12 months of his contract with the Bulldogs

Contracted until the end of 2025 on a salary of $550,000, all reports have indicated that it is highly unlikely he will see out the remainder of his contract with the Bulldogs as the club is likely to release him if he can find another deal elsewhere.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with Gus & Jude, News Corp's Brent Read revealed there is chatter that the Parramatta Eels are interested in Addo-Carr alongside the St George Illawarra Dragons.

"He's going to have some interest. There is no doubt about that," he said.

"The Dragons are an obvious club. There has been talk about Parramatta. But there will be clubs interested in Josh, and I'm sure Canterbury won't stand in his way after that."

This isn't the first time Addo-Carr has been linked with the Bulldogs' main rival. In October last year the Eels expressed an interest in his services alongside the Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons, and Wests Tigers. However, he decided to remain at the Bulldogs under Cameron Ciraldo.

It is understood that the Dragons already tried to lure him to the club by offering the Bulldogs a player swap involving Mikaele Ravalawa. The Belmore-based team rejected this offer.

If a player swap for another team does occur, it is unlikely to involve any more outside backs coming into the Bulldogs set-up as they already have Blake Wilson, Jonathan Sua, Blake Taaffe, Joash Papalii, and Eli Clark on their books, waiting to be called upon.

Although the Dragons and Eels are the only two teams linked with Addo-Carr at the moment, many pundits, including Immortal Andrew Johns, believe he could end up at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where Wayne Bennett would get the best out of him.

The move would also see him be teammates with close friends Latrell Mitchell and Tyrone Munro.

"It's hard to think who needs wingers," Johns said on Freddy and The Eighth.

"I'd like to see him go to South Sydney under Wayne. Their outside backs are Taane Milne, Tyrone Munro and Alex Johnston - but he ruptured his Achilles.

"I think he would fit in with the Indigenous [community]. It would be nice to see him go to the Bunnies, he'd be a really good fit."

(Potential) Eels Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Zac Lomax

3. Will Penisini

4. Bailey Simonsson

5. Josh Addo-Carr (reported)

6. Dylan Brown

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Joe Ofahengaue

9. Brendan Hands

10. Junior Paulo

11. Shaun Lane

12. Bryce Cartwright

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Clint Gutherson

15. Ryan Matterson

16. Kelma Tuilagi

17. Luca Moretti

Rest of squad

18. Matt Doorey

19. Haze Dunster

20. Toni Mataele

21. Sean Russell

22. Wiremu Greig

23. Sam Tuivaiti

24. Joey Lussick

25. Maika Sivo

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Charlie Guymer

2. Saxon Pryke

3. Richard Penisini