Week 19 officially saw the end of "major" Origin-effect rounds. We'll likely see some players rested this weekend, but largely we're past the Origin period.

Unfortunately a number of sides fell to one last Origin-inflicted loss - mainly the formerly high flying Eels.

With Origin in mind, below are the Power Ranking standings following a highlight reel Round 19. Where does your team land?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith enjoyed their last bye of the season, a supremely well timed one considering their Origin contingent for game three.

With Nathan Cleary seemingly set to return to the field, the distractions are well and truly over for the Panthers. I hate to use the term but the "three-peat" looks as though it's going to be tough to stop.

2. Brisbane Broncos (2)

This past weekend saw the Broncos watch on. They still have a late-season bye to come and look extremely well placed to launch a very real Premiership tilt from here.

Reece Walsh is still a week away while Payne Haas may miss some time. Otherwise, this Broncos side is flying and looks the most serious threat to the Panthers right now.

3. Melbourne Storm (3)

The Storm have, once again, exceeded all expectations in 2023. They sit a decent win away from second spot with a superstar fullback's return to the game drawing closer.

With names such as Grant, Munster and Hughes in their ranks, you'd be far braver than I am to rule them out from here. They play the Roosters this Sunday in what should be a ripper of a contest!

4. South Sydney Rabbitohs (4)

The Bunnies fielded seven, maybe eight, first choice players this weekend yet still pushed the Dogs all the way. If the game was another three minutes long, they probably win.

Blake Taaffe was magnificent on the night and looks set for a regular first grade role in 2024 and beyond. Tevita Tatola and Tom Burgess lead from the front.

With a plethora of stars returning after this weekend's bye, the Bunnies suddenly shape as a genuine title contender.

5. New Zealand Warriors (6)

Ok, they were gifted a dream contest against an undermanned Eels team, but the Warriors put in the undoubted team performance of the weekend.

Luke Metcalf, Marcelo Montoya and Mitchell Barnett each crossed for doubles in the 46-10 demolition job. Wayde Egan continues to ply his trade as one of the game's most underrated players.

The Warriors host the Sharks on Sunday in what shapes as a monster clash - for both sides. It could show what the Warriors are truly worth in 2023.

6. Canberra Raiders (7)

The Raiders posted their biggest win of the season - a 10 point win over the Dragons. Truthfully they always felt the better side but just couldn't put the Red V away.

I feel I type this every week, but Matthew Timoko was once again an absolute monster. He ran for 250 metres made three line-breaks and broke nine tackles.

The ease in which the Dragons ran in four tries in that second half will worry Ricky Stuart but ultimately a win was all that matters here.

7. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks continued their good run of form, posting their third big win in a row. That said, until they do it against a top tier side, it's hard to move them too far up.

Nicho Hynes and Sifa Talakai were once again brilliant on the night, while youngster Jesse Colquhoun did absolutely everything he could in a short stint.

The Sharks never looked as though they would be beaten on the night and blew the Tigers away late. It won't count for anything unless they can back it up against the Warriors.

8. Parramatta Eels (5)

The Eels copped an absolute hiding on Saturday evening and fall as such. Let's be honest though, it wasn't real and will be forgotten in two weeks.

The Warriors were well worth their 46-10 win over Parra here but we all know there were massive mitigating factors.

The Eels have a chance to bounce right back on Sunday when they welcome back their Origin stars when they host the Titans.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys have been one of the form teams of the competition across the past month. They enjoyed a bye this weekend, which was well timed due to their huge Origin involvement.

They travel to Brookvale on Saturday to see if they can continue their good form. A win here and their slow start to the season is completely forgotten.

10. The Dolphins (13)

The Dolphins returned to winning ways in the most dramatic of circumstances - a golden point victory over their Titans. That was their second close win over their local rivals in 2023.

Anthony Milford had his best game for his new club, and probably his best game in multiple seasons. Jamayne Isaako continued his incredible run of crossing the line.

To say the Phins needed a win here is an understatement. We shall now see if they can build upon this and launch a late Final's charge.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (11)

Manly enjoyed an extra week off to enjoy their win over the Roosters in Round 18. With the Cowboys awaiting them this Saturday, I hope they used the week well.

The Sea Eagles added Matt Lodge to their ranks in a move that has split the fan base. If they win on Saturday, my guess is it will be quickly forgotten about.

12. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle can be forgiven for spending the week celebrating their 66-0 win over the Dogs in Round 18. I dare say their clash with the Tigers may finish closer.

The Knights have had their moments this season but they've been too few and far in between. Beating the Tigers is an absolute must.

13. Gold Coast Titans (10)

The Titans, sans their Origin stars, almost got one over on their local rivals the Dolphins, but ultimately fell short.

Jayden Campbell and Kieran Foran were probably the two best players on the field, in a losing side. Campbell ran for over 300 metres while Foran had a hand in everything.

This is one that looks to have slipped away. Their Final's chances are hanging by a thread with a tough trip to Parramatta awaiting them on Sunday.

14. Sydney Roosters (14)

The Roosters have endured a horror season to date. I don't think I'm being harsh there. A loss to the Storm this weekend pretty much ends their chances of a top eight finish.

I cannot believe I've typed those words when referencing this Roosters outfit. Not much more to say.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (17)

The Dogs bounced back from their horror 66-0 loss to the Knights by holding off a fast finishing Rabbitohs side.

Blake Wilson crossed for a highlight reel hattrick on a wonderful night for the young winger. Ethan Quai-Ward also crossed, on debut in a memorable night.

Toby Sexton's arrival seems to have straightened up the attack and given it directly. It also allowed Matt Burton to play his natural game. Good signs.

16. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The Dragons put forward one of their better performances of the season despite their loss to the Raiders on Friday night.

Zac Lomax had his best game this season - by a considerable distance - in the face of uncertainty about his future. He crossed for a double. Mikaele Ravalawa bagged a hatty.

Pride looks to be the only thing to play for in 2023 but they showed plenty of it on Friday.

17. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers were brave on Thursday night. They showed some serious fight, for 50-or-so minutes, following their horror trip to the tropics.

Ultimately though they were no match for the Sharks. Two line breaks won't win you many games in 2023.

The Tigers travel to Newcastle in what is a very winnable Friday night clash.