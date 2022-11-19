They've already got Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau and are reported to be chasing Stephen Crichton, but former Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo might not yet be done plundering his former team's ranks as he continues to assemble a new-look roster at the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Fox Sports is reporting that the Bulldogs have their sights set on rapidly-improving two-time premiership-winning and off-contract prop Spencer Leniu.

It was just over a month ago that Ciraldo had reportedly told media outlets he vowed not to poach Panthers players unless they came to him personally, so it's not known if Leniu had made the approach himself as he assesses his options for 2024 and beyond.

Leniu has been one of the biggest improvers in the Panthers ranks over the past 12 months but will still have to bide his time for a starting role behind Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris.

With Leota locked in until the end of 2024 and Fisher-Harris tied to the club until the end of 2026, it may still be a while before those starting opportunities present themselves to Leniu at the foot of the mountain.

Leniu has been the epitome of toughness in the back half of the year, continuing to play through a significant shoulder injury for his shot at World Cup glory.

The Panthers met with Leniu before he departed for the World Cup, but it's not yet known how fruitful that meeting was for either party.