The Canterbury Bulldogs have reportedly confirmed that Mick Potter will remain at the club beyond the end of 2022.

Potter took over as interim coach, having been originally coach of Mounties in the NSW Cup after Trent Barrett left the Bulldogs just ten rounds into the 2022 season.

The interim coach immediately changed the club's attack, with the Bulldogs putting on more points in the following weeks than they did at any point under Barrett, despite a number of players arriving during the off-season.

Potter originally spoke out regarding the fact he had no intention of remaining in a head coaching role beyond the end of 2022, however, that tune slowly changed as the club's fortunes did.

While the Bulldogs ultimately signed current Penrith Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo on a mega five-year deal, Potter will now reportedly be retained in an assistant role on his staff, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The report suggests that what role Potter will specifically fill is unclear at this stage, however, the Bulldogs were keen to keep him at the club regardless.

Potter said that it would be Ciraldo's decision as to what role he plays.

“We haven’t spoken about any specifics, it will be Cameron’s decision, and I’ve spoken to Cameron before,” Potter said.

“I’m pretty comfortable with how it’s going to work and they’ve got it in hand. I’ve really enjoyed my time back at the club this year and am looking forward to being involved again.”

Potter could have also eyed off a head coaching role at another club, with Justin Holbrook at the Gold Coast Titans, Adam O'Brien at the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons' coach Anthony Griffin all believed to be under the pump.