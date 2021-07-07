Bulldogs hooker Jeremy Marshall-King will remain at the Canterbury until at least the 2023 season after signing a two-year extension with the club.

The 25-year-old has emerged as the Bulldogs' first-choice hooker when fit, but has suffered an interrupted 2021 campaign.

A pair of foot injuries has limited Marshall-King to only five games this season, with the hooker also set to miss an additional two via suspension.

✍️ Jeremy Marshall-King extends his time at Belmore. — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) July 6, 2021

SEE ALSO: Bulldogs set to swoop on Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior

But despite the limited game time, Bulldogs Chief Executive Aaron Warburton believes the promising dummy-half is an important piece in their rebuild.

"We remain focused on creating the squad that we believe will take us forward next year and beyond, and Jeremy will be an important member of that group of players," Warburton said, per the club's announcement.

"He has shown that he is a hard worker who doesn’t take short cuts and displays a number of leadership qualities which continue to develop over time.

"With that work ethic and his desire to continually improve, he is exactly the sort of player we need in our squad going forward.

"Depth in all positions is a big part of what we are looking to achieve and Jeremy’s re-signing is a major boost for our forward pack."

Marshall-King is due to return from suspension when the Bulldogs take on the Sharks in Round 19.