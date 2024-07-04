Round 17 saw the Melbourne Storm move two games clear atop the NRL ladder and the Eels move off the bottom of the ladder, despite a loss.

Mid Origin NRL rounds can go either way. On the back of a Golden Point scramble on Friday night and a brilliant, attacking masterclass in Newcastle, this round was def more good than bad.

With that said, where did your team land following Round 17?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 2)

The mighty Melbourne Storm now sit two games atop the NRL Ladder following their 16-6 point win over the Raiders.

Jahrome Hughes is playing world class football right now and his halves partner Tyran Wishart is playing years beyond his experience.

Melbourne fans would be confident of putting the poor Tigers away and given Penrith's clash with Brisbane, could finish the weekend six points clear.

2. Penrith Panthers (1)

The Panthers fall from top spot here for the first time in a long time.

I would not be worried, at all, about the result on Sunday afternoon, but ultimately wins and losses matter and cost them here.

I fully expect the Origin stars to return and lead them a win over the Broncos on Friday night.

3. Sydney Roosters (4)

No team can pile on the points quite like the Sydney Roosters. Ok, it was "just" the Tigers but the ease in which the Chooks rack up points is a thing of beauty.

A horror injury to Joseph Manu was the only damper on a 40-6 scoreline. The fact Roosters players were so frustrated when the Tigers did score says a lot.

I would not want to be the Dragons this weekend.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7)

I can't remember the last time the Dogs were this high in either the NRL standings or here. At least past the opening week or two.

Matt Burton's boot carried to to a Golden Point victory over the high flying Sharks and has this time primed for a return to Finals football.

They start as heavy favourites this weekend as they host the Warriors.

5. The Dolphins (4)

The Dolphins continued their impossible to predict run of results by falling 26-6 to the Dragons.

They were dire in the five tries to one route. It continued their poor run of form that has seen them come right back to the pack.

Wayne Bennett will have a week of to try and ensure his side are back on track and continue their charge toward a first ever Finals appearance.

6. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks blew a golden opportunity to put pressure on Penrith for a spot in the competition's top two upon losing to the Dogs in Golden Point.

Nicho Hynes miss from 15 metres out, right in front, will haunt fans for many weeks to come. As will the 'efforts' of Toby Rudolf.

The Sharks face the reality of wasting their brilliant start to the season and must beat the Titans this Friday night.

7. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys took full advantage of a fixture missing all but one Origin star in defeating the Panthers in Penrith this past weekend.

Kyle Feldt turned back to the clock to deliver a brilliant wing performance. Jason Taumalolo joined him in the time machine to beast the middle.

A travelling Manly side present a very winnable game back in Townsville. Games like this will ultimately define the Cowboys season.

8. Brisbane Broncos (6)

The Broncos are now in a genuine scrap to play Finals footy after yet another shock loss, this time to the Warriors.

Resting their Origin stars made sense given the short turnaround and long trip, but competition points are at a premium right now.

It doesn't get any easier as the Broncs host the Premiers Penrith on Friday night.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

The Bunnies fall here despite the bye. Let's face it, eighth was too high considering their down season to date.

Latrell and co. will be back on deck as the red and greens play the Eels on Thursday night.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

Manly's bye my prove to be the most important across the competition as it allowed them an extra week to welcome Tom Trbojevic back to the squad.

Turbo runs out at centre this weekend and makes the Sea Eagles a much bigger threat right away.

11. New Zealand Warriors (12)

The Warriors upset the Broncos over the weekend to re-ignite their Finals hopes.

This team needs to hand over the keys to Te Maire Martin who is in blistering form in the playmaking role.

They play an in form Dogs side this weekend but when they're on, it doesn't matter who stands in front of them.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

The Dragons bounced back from their pre-Bye handling by an undermanned Manly side down to the bare bones, by beating the Dolphins.

The 26-6 win reminded everyone of what this team can do when they decide to. I'm certainly not willing to write the Dragons off re Finals contenders just yet.

That may shift this weekend when they play the red hot Roosters though.

13. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders continued to underwhelm as they fell to the Storm, in Melbourne. Their recent strong record counted for little as they were put away 16 points to six.

Kaeo Weekes scored one of the brilliant, individual tries of the season. He is lightning quick and a real talent.

Canberra need a win this weekend. They host Newcastle in what looks a very winnable game, despite the return of a certain headgear wearing fullback.

14. Newcastle Knights (15)

The Knights romped back into Finals contention on the back of a super human game from centre Bradman Best.

The 34-26 win filled the fan base with hope of a similar run to the Finals as they enjoyed in 2023.

Coincidentally a certain fullback returns this weekend, almost identical timing to the aforementioned run home last year.

15. Wests Tigers (14)

The poor Tigers were dealt a hefty reality check at the hands of the Roosters on Sunday evening.

They looked a far cry from the Tigers side who had won two games in a row.

The Melbourne Storm visit this weekend in probably the worst possible sight for Tigers fans sore eyes.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans return from the bye with superstar Aj Brimson back on deck.

They play a Sharks side very much there for the taking in Coffs Harbour on Friday evening. A brilliant chance to add a second straight victory.

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

The Eels may have moved off the bottom of the ladder by default, but they are 2024's biggest underachievers.

A frustrating loss to Newcastle lead to superstar Mitch Moses blasting his side for cutting him out of the final set of the game.

The Eels season is over. They need to appoint a coach for 2025 and try and salvage some respect against the Bunnies.