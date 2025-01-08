In a series of tweets, Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has provided a cryptic response to the rumours linking Karl Oloapu with an exit from the club and subsequent move to The Dolphins.

Cleared to return to the field from a career-threatening injury, the rumour mill has been in overdrive over the past few days surrounding the future of the teenage sensation.

Although unconfirmed, reports have suggested that Oloapu has decided to return home to Queensland and link up with The Dolphins, which would see him form a potential formidable partnership with Isaiya Katoa in the halves.

This comes after the 19-year-old underwent cervical fusion surgery on his neck and has moved down the pecking order due to the Top 30 promotion of Mitchell Woods and the breakout season of Toby Sextion.

Speaking on X, Phil Gould responded to the rumours but didn't provide a definitive response that he is either still with the Bulldogs or has taken his talents back to Queensland.

"Karl Oloapu? Karl is still working on his recovery from injury...Very slow process for Karl unfortunately," Gould first wrote on the social media platform.

"Karl is living with his family in Redcliffe...That's where they live.

"It makes perfect sense to us...that's all that counts...Karl is being well looked after."

Rated as one of the best halves throughout his junior years, Oloapu signed with the Brisbane Broncos at the age of 13 before switching to Belmore on a big money transfer move.