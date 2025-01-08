Karl Oloapu's rugby league career has been nothing short of dramatic - a journey filled with potential, a contentious transfer and a life-altering injury that many feared would end his time on the field.

Now, as the 19-year-old transitions from a long recovery process with hopes of returning to the NRL in 2025, his story is one of resilience, ambition and determination.

A former Australian Schoolboys captain, Oloapu was once the jewel in the Broncos' development crown, signed as a 13-year-old from Redcliffe.

But a public fallout with the club in 2022 was as fiery as his playing style, resulting in a declaration, “I will never play for Brisbane as long as I live.”

After a drawn-out standoff mediated by the RLPA, Oloapu secured a release and joined the Bulldogs who invested a record $500,000 transfer fee to secure his services.

His blue and white debut in 2023 showcased immense potential, with coach Cameron Ciraldo praising his grit and the flashes of brilliance that hinted at a bright future.

“I think he did pretty well tonight,” Ciraldo said after Oloapu's debut against the Dragons.

“We're excited about where that journey can go.”

Disaster struck as that journey took a devastating turn at the end of the 2023 season.

A bulging disc in Oloapu's neck, exacerbated by playing through pain for much of the year, left him at risk of catastrophic injury.

Surgery was not optional, it was urgent.

At the time, Bulldogs GM Phil Gould spoke of the gravity of the situation.

“I think he's very, very lucky that something catastrophic didn't happen with the condition that he's got.”

The surgery itself was a delicate and grueling process.

“They had to move my throat to the side in the surgery, put a cage in my neck, and they said it took a bit longer because of something to do with my bones. But I've been back running for a few weeks now,” Oloapu recounted, grimly.

“I think my focus right now is to come back from it, not to prove people wrong but to prove myself right,” he said.

“I'm just trying to stay present and do everything I can to come back in 2025.”

A critical ally in Oloapu's recovery journey has been rugby league legend Anthony Minichiello, who overcame his own career-threatening injury to play an additional decade at the highest level.

Minichiello connected Oloapu with specialists, offered nutritional advice and provided encouragement throughout the process.

“Mini [has] been massive for me,” praised Oloapu.

“I had my first speed session a couple of weeks ago, which was massive for me. No change of direction or anything yet, just sprinting down the field, but it's a massive stepping stone.”

The young pivot has credited a holistic approach to recovery, incorporating dietary changes and a methodical rehabilitation program.

In the meantime, Oloapu has taken the opportunity to give back to the rugby league community. Through the NRL's 'Road to Regions' program, he visited schools in Central Queensland, sharing his story and encouraging kids to dream big.

“It's a good reminder for me to bring the right attitude and [not to] give up on your dreams."

Rumours of a potential transfer to the Dolphins have intensified of late, sparking intrigue about a homecoming to Queensland.

For now, Oloapu remains focused on the present.

“That's just out of my control, to think about the future right now. I'm just trying to stay present and do everything I can to come back in 2025.”

His Bulldogs teammate Ryan Sutton, who has become a mentor and close confidant, is optimistic about Oloapu's future.

“He's always asking the physios about when he can come back. That just shows a lot of character from a young kid who wants to come back to the game,” Sutton said.

“He's had some really good news. The world's his oyster.”

The broader rugby league community is also watching closely, as the story reflects ever-evolving dynamics of player movement in the NRL.

His high-profile transfer from the Broncos to the Bulldogs in 2023 brought to light the complexities of contract negotiations and the growing autonomy of players in shaping their careers.

It also begs the question as to whether or not the Bulldogs are left disadvantaged after supporting him only to see him potentially leave for another club.

Regardless, Oloapu's focus remains singular - returning to the game he loves.

“When you have a family that supports you and is always there for you, nothing really scares you...” he said.

“I've been really grateful for a second chance at playing this game.”