The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed a monster casualty ward, with nine players currently unavailable for selection.

Tevita Pangai Junior and Declan Casey are the latest names to be added to the list of injured players at Belmore.

While Pangai Junior - who was signed at the start of the season - has suffered a Plantaris Tendon Rupture which will keep him out for only a couple of weeks, it's better news for Casey.

Fears for spine and neck injuries were the immediate concern on field after he was left on the ground during his debut against the Sharks, however, he has been cleared of anything more than a concussion and is projected to be fit for Round 18.

Pangai Junior, on the other hand, is also a better than expected result and could return for Round 19 after hobbling straight off the ground following a tackle late in the first half.

The club have also confirmed projected return dates for Corey Allan, Paul Alamoti and Ava Seumanufagai, who are all battling injuries.

Allan, who has a groin injury he sustained at training last week, allowing for Casey to debut, is expected to return in Round 22, while Alamoti, who is recovering from a fractured cheekbone and eye socket he picked up during the under-19s Origin clash against Queensland, is expected to be fit in Round 21, although is still yet to make his NRL debut.

Seumanufagai is dealing with a soleus strain and should be back in Round 22.

Meanwhile, Chris Patolo and Luke Thompson have been ruled out indefinitely as they deal with delayed concussion symptoms, while the club also confirmed the other two players in their casualty ward, Jack Hetherington and Billy Tsikrikas, are both finished for the season.