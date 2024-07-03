Canterbury Bulldogs club legend and cult figure Geoff Robinson has passed away at the age of 66.

Known as 'Robbo' during his playing days, Robinson played in 139 games for the Bulldogs between 1977 and 1984. He returned two seasons later in 1986, after a stint with Halifax in England.

During his tenure in the team, the front-rower was a member of the team's 1980 and 1984 premiership teams and would manage one more Grand Final appearance in 1986, where the club unfortunately lost to the Parramatta Eels.

Remembered for his long black hair and wild hit-ups at Belmore Sports Ground, he was awarded the Life Membership of the Football Club in 1994.

Since his retirement, he has gone on to coach the Bulldogs U21s side to a premiership in 1991 and was involved with the Chester Hill Rhinos in the Jeam Beam Cup from 2007 to 2009.

"Geoff will be sorely missed, but his memory will forever be etched in the history of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs," a Bulldogs statement read.

"We are grateful for the incredible contributions he made to our Club.