Parramatta Eels star five-eighth Dylan Brown has dropped a bombshell on the club, reportedly beginning to field offers for 2026 and beyond.

Despite being on a mega long-term deal with the blue and gold, the New Zealand international player has two separate player options in his deal.

The first of those is to be triggered by Round 10 of the upcoming 2025 season for 2026 through to the end of 2028, and the second option is to be triggered by the same point of the 2028 season to cover 2029, 2030 and 2031, when the deal with the Western Sydney club finally comes to an end.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting Brown and his management are seeking expressions of interest, having been able to negotiate with other clubs since November 1.

It's understood that in an email to rival clubs, his management labelled Brown a 'franchise player' and reminded clubs that these types of players don't come on the market very often.

His manager Chris Orr hit back at clubs for leaking the email.

“I am disappointed that my actual email to CEO's/head of football/ NRL coaches/recruitment managers has been leaked within minutes to the media,” Orr wrote to the Daily Telegraph.

The Eels, meanwhile released a statement confirming they want a resolution to Brown's situation before the season starts.

“It's well publicised that Dylan has an option in his contract that expires in Round 10,” The Eels said in a statement per Fox Sports.

“We wanted to be proactive and get a resolution earlier and preferably before the season begins.

“Dylan is happy at the club, he has been here since he was 16 and we have put a lot of time into Dylan during his career and we are confident he is going to stay and have a great season.”

The Round 10 timeline means he will need to have made a decision on his future - or at least whether he will remain with the Eels or not - by mid-May.

The Eels are no stranger to having options built into their player contracts, with half of the NRL's options for 2026 on their roster this year, of which Brown is only one.

It's understood the Eels' management are attempting to remove as many of those options from contracts as possible, with other key players Shaun Lane, Ryan Matterson and Will Penisini not being locked in for 2026 yet owing to options, while Mitchell Moses can negotiate from November 1 this year for 2027 and beyond should he not take a two-year player option in his deal reported to be worth $1.2 million per year.

The Eels want to re-sign Moses through to the end of 2028 without the option in his deal.

Coming off a disastrous campaign, uncertainty over contract future is the last thing Parramatta need as they begin life under the coaching of Jason Ryles. He takes over from Brad Arthur, who was sacked in the middle of 2024, and beyond that, interim coach Trent Barrett who has made the shift to the Brisbane Broncos as an assistant coach within Michael Maguire's new staff at Red Hill.

Brown, who is believed to be on around $900,000 per year in his current deal, is expected to be fit for Round 1 after suffering an injury late last year.

The Eels, at the time of signing Brown, said flexibility was important in his contract.

"He's an Eels junior and only 22. We want to keep him for life but also understand that at his age it's important to have flexibility," the club told Zero Tackle in December of 2022.