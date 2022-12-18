The Parramatta Eels have delivered some early yuletide joy to fans waiting for some good news regarding the contract situation surrounding their grand final halves combination.

The Eels have today announced that five-eighth Dylan Brown has extended his stay in Sydney's west, signing a multi-year extension that will keep him at the club until the end of 2025, with a player option to remain at the club until 2031.

While it remains to be seen what impact this announcement has on the future of halfback Mitchell Moses, it's great news for the club after releasing a number of high-profile contributors to their grand final run in recent weeks.

“I left New Zealand to pursue an NRL career when I was 15, and the Eels have been home for me ever since. It's been an amazing journey so far, and the Club has an exciting future that I want to be part of for a long time,” Brown said.

“I'm grateful to be a part of this Club, from Brad and the coaches to my teammates, all the staff, our members and fans, I couldn't picture myself anywhere else.”

Brown has made 82 appearances in blue and gold since his NRL debut back in 2019. He also made his Test debut this year in the mid-season clash between New Zealand and Tonga, and also did his nation proud at the World Cup.

There were grave concerns that Brown would accept a cashed-up offer to join Wayne Bennett or any other number of parties interested in securing his services, but those concerns can now be put to rest.

“It has been exciting to watch Dylan's game progress since he joined our junior ranks in 2016,” said club CEO Jim Sarantinos.

“We have a strong forward pack for our halves to play behind, we've made some great new additions to our squad including a world-class hooker, and we're excited about the young talent coming through our pathways system.

“Brad and the coaching staff did a wonderful job last season, and with their track record of developing players we're in a position to compete for premierships each year, and Dylan's commitment to the Club is a key part of that.”

“Dylan is a great ambassador for our Club and is loved by everyone at the Eels. We are so fortunate to have a person like Dylan being a big part of our future – we hope he stays in the Blue and Gold for life.”

When explaining the somewhat unique player option to 2031, the club confirmed that the deal was arranged with flexibility in mind.

"He's an Eels junior and only 22. We want to keep him for life but also understand that at his age it's important to have flexibility," the club told Zero Tackle.