Ever-present pundit Matty Johns has stated that young brother, and league immortal, Andrew has all of the capabilities to become a full-time NRL head coach.

While 'Joey' has returned to the Hunter region to take on an assistant role under Adam O'Brien in 2022, the 47-year-old Knights great has gained suitable stewarding experience with both Parramatta and the Blues across the past pair of seasons.

And although the eighth immortal is currently fulfilling this role on a part-time basis due to his media commitments with both the Nine Network and The Sydney Morning Herald, there remained a belief that he could offer his undivided attention if need be.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Matty explained that his sole brother was in a wonderful headspace ahead of Newcastle's upcoming schedule.

“I had breakfast with 'Joey' the other day and I said to him, ‘mate, whenever you get to coach like this, I’ve never seen you happier’,” Johns was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s happy, he gets fulfillment, and I said, ‘You should do this full time’. He looked at me with this smile on his face, the smile he gives you when you give him a rap - he was like a dog when you give him a biscuit and his tail was wagging."

When quizzed as to whether a rise in responsibilities would suit the 26-time Kangaroo, the Fox Sports host claimed Andrew had all of the necessary skills to thrive.

“Why not? I think it [head coaching] would make him happy. He would also handle the pressure as good as anyone," Matty added to his glowing fraternal review.

The ex-Knight and Shark also explained the work that the club legend had already been putting into practice at McDonald Jones Stadium.

“I’ve heard good reports already about him [at the Knights]," Matty continued.

"He’s even been able to help a guy like ‘Klem’ [David Klemmer]. He’s had a yarn to him and said, ‘You’re doing this, but stand here with me and you should be doing more of this’.

“Most of the time Joey was at Parramatta it was hard for him because there were times he was coaching through a wire fence because of COVID. It’s hard to coach the way he likes to coach when you couldn’t get out there with the boys.”

Johns and the Knights are set to face the Bulldogs and Storm in trial contests across the course of the next month before their season proper commences on March 12 against the Chooks at the SCG.