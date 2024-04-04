The Brisbane Broncos injury woes have continued, with skipper Adam Reynolds sustaining a hamstring injury and likely to join Payne Haas and Reece Walsh on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

Visibly upset in the dressing room at half-time of the club's Round 5 match against the Melbourne Storm, it was initially feared that he had suffered a knee injury before revealing it was only his hamstring.

Confirming that he will go for scans when he returns to Brisbane from Melbourne, the club has yet to issue an estimated return timeline on when he will be available for selection after this round.

"My hamstring tightened up in that first half,” Reynolds said after the match.

"I felt it early on in the game and it gradually got worse. I tried to get to half time, sort of see where it was at.

"So I tried to take (a kick) and it didn't feel too good. I don't know how bad it is, we'll get scans and go from there."

The incident is more unfortunate news for Broncos fans after their team succumbed to a close 34-32 loss against the Melbourne Storm.

Failing to win in Melbourne since 2016, the team from Red Hill let in two tries in the final five minutes to gift the victory to their opponents.

“You can't expect to win a game of footy when they score that many tries,” coach Kevin Walter said post-match.

“I mean, there's plenty of effort and I can't fault them there with their effort and we lost Adam at halftime. So that was a pretty big disruption for us.

“But we just, just weren't quite there defensively tonight. and that's the most annoying thing because there's lots of effort.

““I feel sorry for them in there because so much effort went in, you know, and just a couple of little sloppy areas and concede points and against a team like the Storm who are always at you

“We need to learn from this tonight and certainly be better moving forward.”